China’s coke exports decrease by 18.5 percent in Jan-Sept 2025

Wednesday, 22 October 2025 09:31:39 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-September period this year, China’s metallurgical coke exports amounted to 5.49 million mt, decreasing by 18.5 percent year on year, as announced by the Chinese customs authorities.

In September alone, China’s metallurgical coke exports totaled 540,000 mt, down 1.1 percent year on year, while decreasing by 1.8 percent month on month.

In the January-September period this year, China’s coal exports reached 5.37 million mt, up 4.2 percent year on year. In September alone, China’s coal exports amounted to 730,000 mt, up 51.1 percent year on year, while increasing by 37.7 percent month on month.


Tags: China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

