China’s Baowu Group to cooperate with Baogang Group

Monday, 07 February 2022 11:45:31 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China’s major steelmaker Baowu Group has announced that it will cooperate with Inner Mongolia-based Chinese steelmaker Baotou Iron and Steel Group (Baogang Group) in the fields of steel pipe industry, mining resources, energy conservation and environmental protection, industrial gas, clean energy, and comprehensive utilization of solid (dangerous) waste resources.

In May 2021, China’s State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) issued a notice regarding the revitalization of northeast China. Baowu Group has started its cooperation with Baogang Group within the scope of this revitalization.


