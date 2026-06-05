China’s Angang Guangzhou produces first coil at new galvanizing line

German plantmaker SMS Group has announced that the first coil has been successfully produced at the new No. 2 hot dip galvanizing line at China-based Angang Guangzhou Automotive Steel Co., Ltd., 40 days ahead of the official schedule.

The milestone marks the second continuous galvanizing line supplied by SMS Group at Angang Guangzhou Automotive Steel’s Guangzhou site. As SteelOrbis previously reported, the No. 2 galvanizing line was installed close to the existing No. 1 galvanizing line, which was also supplied by SMS Group in 2013.

The new line has an annual production capacity of 400,000 mt and is designed to produce exposed automotive steel grades requiring high surface quality. SMS Group supplied the project on a full-line basis, including mechanical equipment, furnace and process equipment, electrical and automation systems, while also providing technical support during erection and commissioning.

According to SMS Group, with the No. 2 galvanizing line now in production, Angang Guangzhou will be able to meet demand for exposed automotive grades and deliver steel sheets with high surface consistency and quality. The German plantmaker stated that the early startup reflects the strong cooperation between the two companies and demonstrates its ability to deliver complex modular plants with digital integration and lifecycle support.