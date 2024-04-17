SMS Group to supply new galvanizing line to China’s Angang Guangzhou Automotive Steel

Wednesday, 17 April 2024 10:49:12 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

China-based Angang Guangzhou Automotive Steel Co., Ltd. will procure a new hot dip galvanizing line equipped with advanced technologies from German plantmaker SMS Group, according to the statement released by the latter.

Having a capacity of 400,000 mt per year, the No. 2 galvanizing line will be installed at the company’s Guangzhou plant close to the existing No. 1 galvanizing line, which was also supplied by SMS in 2013. The new line in question will be used for producing exposed automotive panels that require optimal surface quality. Also, the technology with which the line is equipped will ensure stable production.

Production is scheduled to start in November 2025.