China to strictly control steel capacity and promote scrap use in production

Friday, 11 February 2022 15:00:32 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Eight government departments in China, including China's Ministry of Industry & Information Technology (MIIT), the National Development & Reform Commission (NDRC) and the Ministry of Ecology & Environment (MEE), have jointly issued guidance on promoting the high-quality development of the steel industry under the country's 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025).

Accordingly, the steel industry will promote the advanced electric furnace short process technology for scrap steel in a scientific and orderly way, while steel capacity will be strictly controlled.

As of 2025, the production intensity of industrial solid waste in key industries, such as the steel industry, non-ferrous metals, and the chemical industry will decrease, and the renewable resource industry will indicate a sustained and sound development.

For instance, the comprehensive utilization rate of solid waste of the commodity industry will reach 57 percent as of 2025, and the usage of steel scrap will amount to 320 million mt, while the usage of non-ferrous scrap metal will reach 20 million mt and waste paper usage will total 60 million mt.


