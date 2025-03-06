China to issue RMB 4.4 trillion of local government special bonds in 2025

As decided at the Two Sessions government meetings in Beijing, China aims to issue RMB 4.4 trillion ($0.6 trillion) of local government special bonds in 2025, which will be the largest annual government bond issue ever.

For 2025, China has set a GDP growth target of five percent, with the inflation and budget deficit ratio targets set at two percent and four percent, respectively. In 2025, China’s ultra-long special government bonds will amount to RMB 1.3 trillion ($0.18 trillion), increasing by RMB 0.3 trillion year on year.