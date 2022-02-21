﻿
China to boost regulations and ensure smooth running of iron ore market

Monday, 21 February 2022 16:01:36 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

On February 18, several government departments in China, including the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the General Administration for Market Regulation and the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) stated that they will strengthen market regulations and ensure the smooth running of the iron ore market.

Accordingly, China will enhance its monitoring and warning system in relation to commodity prices, aiming to ensure the steady movement of prices of iron ore and other primary goods. Moreover, China will support enterprises in investing in the development of iron mines, copper ore and other mineral resources that meet domestic resource conditions and meet the requirements of ecological and environmental protection.


