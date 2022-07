Friday, 01 July 2022 11:42:05 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The provincial government of Shanxi in China has issued a notice stating that its coal capacity is expected to increase by 107 million mt in 2022 compared to 2021, with the annual coal capacity in the province reaching 1.3 billion mt.

Moreover, as previously reported by SteelOrbis, Shanxi Province plans to increase coal capacity by another 50 million mt of coal capacity in 2023, to 1.35 billion mt, aiming to ensure coal supplies for electricity generation.