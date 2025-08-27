 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > China...

China starts renovating 19,800 old urban neighborhoods in Jan-July 2025

Wednesday, 27 August 2025 10:12:02 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-July period this year, China started new construction works on renovating 19,800 old urban neighborhoods, as announced by China’s Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development (MOHURD).

The full target in 2025 for renovation is 25,000 old urban neighborhoods. Last year, 58,000 projects for the renovation of old urban residential communities were implemented.

The renovation of old neighborhoods has been one of the factors stimulating steel demand in recent years. On August 25, first-tier city Shanghai issued stimulus policies to boost the real estate industry, including lifting restrictions on purchasing houses outside the outer ring (basically the suburbs) and decreasing interest rates for housing loans, which will exert a positive impact on the steel market.


Tags: China Southeast Asia 

Similar articles

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - August 27, 2025

27 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Chinese stainless steel prices mostly increase

27 Aug | Flats and Slab

Ex-China CRC prices edge lower amid weaker futures, cautious sentiment

27 Aug | Flats and Slab

Baosteel posts net profit of RMB 4.879 billion for H1 2025

27 Aug | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – August 27, 2025 

27 Aug | Longs and Billet

China’s FAI in transportation down 4.88 percent in January-July 2025

27 Aug | Steel News

Chinese steel enterprises’ gross profit totals RMB 64.36 billion in Jan-July 2025

27 Aug | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - August 26, 2025

26 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – August 26, 2025 

26 Aug | Longs and Billet

Baotou Steel Union posts net profit of RMB 151 million for H1 

26 Aug | Steel News