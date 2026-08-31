China Shenhua Energy's net profit rises 4.1 percent in January-June 2026

Major Chinese coal mining company China Shenhua Energy Co., Ltd. has announced that its net profit amounted to RMB 28.715 billion ($4.2 billion) in the January-June period this year, up 4.1 percent year on year.

In the given period, China Shenhua Energy registered operating revenue of RMB 189.338 billion ($27.9 billion), up 7.9 percent year on year.

In the first half of the current year, the company incorporated a substantial amount of high-quality assets. In March 2026, the company completed the acquisition of 12 subsidiaries from its controlling shareholder, with a total transaction consideration of RMB 133.598 billion ($19.7 billion). Through this restructuring, the company's resource base was significantly expanded, with its coal reserves surging from 41.41 billion mt to 101.08 billion mt.

The full impact of the restructuring materialized in the April to June period this year. The company posted quarterly revenue of RMB 118.94 billion ($17.5 billion) in the second quarter, up 73.6 percent year on year, marking a historic milestone as this was the first quarter in which revenue surpassed the RMB 100 billion threshold.