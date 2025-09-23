 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > China...

China Shenhua Energy’s coal sales down 9.2 percent in January-August 2025

Tuesday, 23 September 2025 09:52:27 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

Major Chinese coal mining company China Shenhua Energy Co., Ltd has announced that its coal sales amounted to 280.2 million mt in the January-August period this year, down 9.2 percent year on year. In the given period, China Shenhua Energy produced 287.0 million mt of coal, down 0.5 percent year on year.

In August this year, China Shenhua Energy sold 37.5 million mt of coal, down 3.1 percent year on year and decreasing by 0.8 percent month on month, while it produced 28.6 million mt of coal, down 0.3 percent year on year and decreasing by 2.4 percent month on month.


Tags: Raw Mat China Southeast Asia Mining 

Similar articles

Local German scrap prices decline in September amid pessimistic mood

23 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - September 23, 2025

23 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Chinese manganese ore prices mostly stable

23 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – September 23, 2025 

23 Sep | Longs and Billet

Manganese ore shipments via Port Hedland down 0.3 percent in August 2025 from July

23 Sep | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 3.4 percent in August 2025

23 Sep | Steel News

China’s coke exports decrease by 20 percent in January-August 2025

23 Sep | Steel News

US raw steel production is down 0.6 percent - week 39, 2025

23 Sep | Steel News

COREX suspends issuing 62 percent Fe iron ore spot price

22 Sep | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - September 22, 2025

22 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials