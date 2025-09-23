China Shenhua Energy’s coal sales down 9.2 percent in January-August 2025

Major Chinese coal mining company China Shenhua Energy Co., Ltd has announced that its coal sales amounted to 280.2 million mt in the January-August period this year, down 9.2 percent year on year. In the given period, China Shenhua Energy produced 287.0 million mt of coal, down 0.5 percent year on year.

In August this year, China Shenhua Energy sold 37.5 million mt of coal, down 3.1 percent year on year and decreasing by 0.8 percent month on month, while it produced 28.6 million mt of coal, down 0.3 percent year on year and decreasing by 2.4 percent month on month.