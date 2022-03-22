China revises import tariffs for certain recycling steel raw materials

Tuesday, 22 March 2022 11:47:48 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The new standard for recycling steel raw materials, which has been issued by China’s Ministry of Ecological Environment, is being implemented for one year. Recycling steel raw materials (RSM) that meet the standard of "Recycling Iron and Steel Raw Materials" (GB/T 39733-2020), which are not solid waste, can be imported freely, the Chinese customs authorities have announced.

Recycling cast iron raw material, with custom code 72041000.10, with the most-favored nation tariff of two percent, can avail of the provisional tax rate for 2022 which is zero.

The recycling steel raw materials produced by machining in accordance with the national standard of recycling iron and steel, with custom code 72044100.10 and with the most-favored nation tariff of two percent, can avail of the provisional tax rate for 2022 which is zero.

At the same time, other recycling steel raw materials, with custom codes 72042100.10, 72042900.10 and 72044900.30, recycling stainless steel raw materials, other recycling alloy steel raw materials and other steel raw materials can avail of the zero tariff rate.