 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > China...

China issues draft revision of Price Law for public comment

Monday, 28 July 2025 13:35:52 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

On July 24, China’s National Development & Reform Commission (NDRC), the State Administration for Market Regulation and other government departments jointly issued a draft revision of the Implementation Regulations of the Price Law for public comment, which explicitly proposes “governing low-price disorderly competition among enterprises in accordance with the law and promoting the orderly withdrawal of backward production capacity,” marking the official end of the era of “low-price competition” in the steel industry, also signaling the entry of a new round of supply-side structural reforms into a new phase of legalization and standardization.

The draft focuses on improving three core factors.

First, it clarifies the criteria for determining low-price dumping: for instance, putting “long-term sales below cost (determined based on the industry average full cost, plus reasonable profit)” in the scope of legal prohibitions, and refining the rules for calculating “cost composition” (including implicit costs such as environmental protection and research and development investment) to plug loopholes that allow companies to engage in vicious competition by cutting necessary costs.

Secondly, it newly strengthens enforcement of low-price regulations: for example, prohibiting enterprises with market dominance from forcing upstream and downstream operators to accept prices below cost through means such as “price fixing” and “bundled sales” and preventing large enterprises from using their dominant position to squeeze out small and medium-sized enterprises.

Thirdly, it strengthens penalties for violations: for instance, companies that violate regulations based on their illegal gains will be fined, in serious cases their business licenses will be revoked, and their violations will be included in the credit system to restrict their participation in government procurement, financing, and other activities.

This is the first time that China has formulated specific competition rules under the framework of the Price Law, significantly enhancing the rigidity of the law and its industry-specific nature. The policy will not only target explicit low prices, but also aim at implicit internal competition, which will use legal means to promote the industry's transition from price competition to value competition.

Market analysts expect that the strict capacity control by the government and steelmakers’ self-imposed production cuts will jointly promote the continued contraction of supply in the steel industry, effectively resolving structural contradictions in the industry and achieving fundamental improvements. It is thought that steel prices in China will move up  in the coming month.

But at the same time, as last week the market was driven by a cost push, in the short-term spot steel prices will depend highly on the situation in the raw material segments, such as coking coal and coke, in China. In particular, today, July 28, steel prices have retreated, following a significant drop in coking coal futures prices after too sharp a rise last week.


Tags: China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Wuxi Huaye Iron and Steel: Chinese exporters unfazed by tariffs

28 Jul | Interview

Local Chinese longs prices rise further but soften on Monday

28 Jul | Longs and Billet

Ex-China steel plate prices edge up further

28 Jul | Flats and Slab

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – July 28, 2025 

28 Jul | Longs and Billet

Chinese steel enterprises’ gross profit totals RMB 46.28 billion in H1 2025

28 Jul | Steel News

Shagang raises its scrap purchase price by $7/mt

28 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

MOC: Average steel prices in China edge up slightly in July 14-20

28 Jul | Steel News

Chinese domestic PPGI prices indicate an uptrend

25 Jul | Flats and Slab

Local coke prices in China up amid 36% rise in coking coal futures, supply to remain controlled

25 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – July 25, 2025 

25 Jul | Longs and Billet