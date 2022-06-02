﻿
English
China deploys measures to accelerate efforts to stabilize economic development

Thursday, 02 June 2022
       

Chinese premier Li Keqiang has chaired an executive meeting of China’s State Council at which it was decided to deploy a package of policies and measures aimed at accelerating efforts to stabilize economic development.

For instance, there will be RMB 140 billion ($21.0 billion) for preferential rebates for VAT credits, with refunds being completed by the end of July this year. Moreover, China will issue loans worth RMB 800 billion ($120 billion) to support infrastructure construction. At the same time, the government will be fully prepared to promote the resumption of work and production, identifying bottlenecks, and strengthening peer-to-peer support for key enterprises.


