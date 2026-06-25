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China Coal Energy’s coal sales down 8.1 percent in January-May 2026

Thursday, 25 June 2026 09:35:45 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

Major Chinese coal mining company China Coal Energy Co., Ltd has announced that it produced 10.81 million mt of coal in May this year, down 9.2 percent year on year, while it sold 21.87 million mt of coal in the given month, up 0.4 percent year on year. 

In particular, in May, its sales volume of its own coal production amounted to 10.51 million mt, down 10.6 percent year on year.

In the January-May period this year, China Coal Energy produced 51.0 million mt of coal, down 9.4 percent year on year, while it sold 98.31 million mt of coal in the given period, down 8.1 percent year on year.

In particular, in the first five months this year, its sales volume of its own coal production amounted to 50.5 million mt, down 9.1 percent year on year.


Tags: Raw Mat China Far East 

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