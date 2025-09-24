China Coal Energy’s coal sales down 5.6 percent in January-August 2025

Major Chinese coal mining company China Coal Energy Co., Ltd has announced that it produced 11.6 million mt of coal in August this year, down 1.8 percent year on year, while it sold 20.85 million mt of coal in the given month, down 12.8 percent year on year.

In particular, in August, its sales volume of its own coal production amounted to 11.51 million mt, up 3.1 percent year on year.

In the January-August period this year, China Coal Energy produced 89.99 million mt of coal, down 0.5 percent year on year, while it sold 170.7 million mt of coal in the given period, down 5.6 percent year on year.

In particular, in the first eight months this year, its sales volume of its own coal production amounted to 90.4 million mt, up 1.9 percent year on year.