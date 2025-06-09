 |  Login 
China claims 39% of new shipbuilding orders in global market in May

Monday, 09 June 2025 09:44:53 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In May this year, China attracted 39 percent of new shipbuilding orders (640,000 CGT) globally, ranking first in the global market, while South Korea claimed a 15 percent share (250,000 CGT), ranking third, according to the data issued by Clarksons, the world’s leading provider of integrated shipping services.

In May, France claimed a 32.7 percent share (546,000 CGT), ranking second. 

In May, 1.66 million CGT of new shipbuilding orders were transacted in the global market, down 55.0 percent year on year, while down 64.0 percent month on month.  


