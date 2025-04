In March this year, China attracted 35 percent of new shipbuilding orders (520,000 CGT) globally, ranking second in the global market, while South Korea claimed a 55 percent share (820,000 CGT), ranking first, according to the data issued by Clarksons, the world’s leading provider of integrated shipping services.

In March, 1.5 million CGT of new shipbuilding orders were transacted in the global market, down 71.0 percent year on year.