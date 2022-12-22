China Baowu Group restructures Sinosteel Group

Thursday, 22 December 2022 11:18:00 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

With the approval of China’s State Council, major Chinese steelmaker Baowu Group is implementing a restructuring with Sinosteel Group Corporation Ltd, with Sinosteel Group being integrated into China Baowu Group, no longer as an enterprise directly under the control of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration (SASAC).

Sinosteel Group is mainly engaged in metallurgical mineral resources development and processing, raw materials, product trade and logistics, and related engineering and technical services and equipment manufacturing. It is a large-scale group that provides resources, technology and equipment integrated services for the metallurgical industry and related industries.

In 2021, Baowu Group’s crude steel output amounted to 120 million mt, while it also aims to achieve a crude steel output of 200 million mt in 2025 via mergers and reorganization.