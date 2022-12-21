China Baowu Group plans to build high-grade steel sheet project

Wednesday, 21 December 2022 11:06:44 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Major Chinese steel producer China Baowu Group announced that it has planned to construct a continuous casting steel project with an electric furnace, with a designed annual production output of 1.8 million mt, and with the main products of high-grade steel sheet, including steel for auto usage and silicon steel.

In 2021, Chen Derong, president of Baowu Group, stated that the company in 2025 will have the technology to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 30 percent, and will realize 30 percent carbon emissions reduction by 2035.

The new project is part of construction works to reduce carbon dioxide emissions as it is a low-carbon metallurgical production route.