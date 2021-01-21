﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China Baowu Group aims to become carbon neutral by 2050

Thursday, 21 January 2021 17:42:04 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Chinese steel giant China Baowu Group aims to become carbon neutral by 2050, according to Reuters.

The company plans to decrease its carbon emissions by 30 percent by 2035 after bringing it to a peak in 2023.

China Baowu Group will increase its use of renewable energies and will develop the hydrogen sector, as SteelOrbis understands. The company will also control its overall energy consumption.

China set out its climate goals last year, with its steel industry’s carbon emissions accounting for 15 percent of the country’s total emissions. The country will strive to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


Tags: Far East  China  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

19  Jan

Nippon Steel starts producing ultra-high-tensile sheet at Kimitsu, restarts BF at Kashima
15  Jan

Paul Wurth receives orders for new coke oven technology from China
14  Jan

Rizhao Steel produces first coil at Arvedi ESP No. 5
06  Jan

Baowu Group opens scrap processing plant in Anhui
30  Dec

MIIT: China has to cut crude steel output in 2021