﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Chhattisgarh steel mills permitted to use 20% max of installed oxygen capacity

Wednesday, 26 May 2021 14:03:11 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Responding to a request from the government of the Indian state of Chhattisgarh, the central Indian government has permitted steel mills located in the region to use oxygen for their plants, a state government official said on Wednesday, May 26.

The official said that the central government has granted an exemption to the ban on industrial use of oxygen to 11 steel mills located in Chhattisgarh.

However, the exemption is conditional and a maximum of 20 percent per day of installed capacity of oxygen can be used by the steel mills located in the region, he added.

The total installed capacity of oxygen plants located in Chhattisgarh is about 462 mt per day.


Tags: India  Indian Subcon  steelmaking  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

25  May

India and UK start consultations for formal FTA negotiations by end of 2021
20  May

Indian trading firm MMTC floats export tender for manganese fines
18  May

SAIL’s Durgapur mill delivers first steel axles for LHB coaches of Indian Railways
05  May

S&P: Diversion of oxygen by Indian steel mills for medical use to lower exports
29  Apr

Odisha government approves $249 million investments in steel-related projects