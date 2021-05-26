Chhattisgarh steel mills permitted to use 20% max of installed oxygen capacity

Wednesday, 26 May 2021 14:03:11 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Responding to a request from the government of the Indian state of Chhattisgarh, the central Indian government has permitted steel mills located in the region to use oxygen for their plants, a state government official said on Wednesday, May 26.

The official said that the central government has granted an exemption to the ban on industrial use of oxygen to 11 steel mills located in Chhattisgarh.

However, the exemption is conditional and a maximum of 20 percent per day of installed capacity of oxygen can be used by the steel mills located in the region, he added.

The total installed capacity of oxygen plants located in Chhattisgarh is about 462 mt per day.