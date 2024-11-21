 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Celsa...

Celsa sells its UK and Nordic businesses to Sev.en GI

Thursday, 21 November 2024 17:37:45 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Spain-based long steel producer Celsa Group has announced that it has signed an agreement with the Czech Republic-based investment group Sev.en Global Investments (Sev.en GI) for the sale of its UK- and Scandinavia-headquartered subsidiaries Celsa Steel UK and Celsa Nordic.

Celsa Group will use the funds from these transactions to reduce its debts. The company will focus on its operations in Spain and continue to implement its plan to reorganize its industrial and financial situation. These acquisitions, which will incorporate over 2,700 employees into the company and will fortify Sev.en GI’s position in the European market, will diverse the company’s portfolio by adding a combined annual production capacity of two million mt of steel, including bars, sections, mesh and wires.


Tags: Spain European Union Steelmaking M&A 

Similar articles

Spain’s Network Steel may acquire Thyssenkrupp Galmed’s Sagunto plant

26 Sep | Steel News

Japan’s Marubeni-Itochu Steel acquires minority stake in Spain’s Network Steel Resources

24 Jul | Steel News

Spain’s Tubacex to sell 49% stake in tubular solutions business to Mubadala

28 May | Steel News

Spain’s Sidenor acquires Miguel Martín to secure scrap supply

08 Feb | Steel News

Aperam and Acerinox in discussions on possible merger

06 Jun | Steel News

Tubacex acquires seamless steel tube division in India

16 Feb | Steel News

Gonvarri Steel Services acquires British steel service center

04 Apr | Steel News

CSN board approves €120 million loan to purchase European assets

06 Feb | Steel News

CSN subsidiary acquires German steel assets

02 Feb | Steel News

Stemcor acquires majority stake in Spanish steel service centre

06 Oct | Steel News