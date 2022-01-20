CELSA joins Spanish renewable hydrogen project

Thursday, 20 January 2022 15:16:33 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Spain-based long steel producer CELSA Group has announced that it has joined The SHYNE (Spanish Hydrogen Network) project, which is the largest renewable hydrogen consortium in Spain, made up of 33 entities from different sectors. The project is in line with the company’s plans to achieve decarbonization by 2040.

The project aims to promote renewable hydrogen projects in all areas of the Spanish economy, stimulating rapid and effective decarbonization.

The SHYNE will have a total investment of €3.23 billion that will serve to develop more competitive technologies and will generate more than 13,000 jobs. This investment will enable the implementation of different initiatives for the production, distribution, and use of renewable hydrogen in the industrial sector, in transport, as well as other applications, and the development of pioneering technologies.

Spanish energy company Repsol will lead the consortium, while six other companies including Celsa will act as promoters of the initiative. The other 26 partners will assume the role of project collaborators.