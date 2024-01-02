CCI: Differential pricing on iron ore creating concerns for competition, exports need to be discouraged

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:53:57 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

The differential pricing of iron ore is likely to create competition concerns and exports of iron ore should also be discouraged, according to a report of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) released on Tuesday, January 2.

To ensure fair markets, the competition watchdog initiated a focused study on the mining sector, specifically iron ore in India, and its interconnected industries like steel. The goal was to assess the competition perspective and determine if the iron ore market is functioning appropriately within the broader economic landscape, the fair trade regulator said in a statement.

“The allocation of captive mines to some players creates entry barriers in the iron ore and steel sector as entry and successful operation becomes costly for new firms,” CCI said in a report titled ‘Dynamics of Competition in the Mining Sector in India with a Focus on Iron Ore’.

According to the report, the differential pricing of iron ore for different end-users is likely to create competition concerns. It is observed that it is not possible to withdraw the already operational captive mines before the completion of their tenure as this could disrupt synergies and efficient production.

The amendments to the mining law in 2021 have allowed the captive mines to sell up to 50 percent of surplus iron ore in the open market, which is likely to boost the supply of iron ore in the market, the study said.

However, it is noted that, when a captive mine sells its surplus input to other entities, it is crucial to monitor the prices charged to ensure that it does not result in high costs for the buyer firm, especially if the buyer competes with a captive mine-owning firm in the steel market.

“Exports of iron ore should be discouraged while simultaneously encouraging high value-added activities, including domestic production of steel, which will control the prices as well,” CCI said.

To address the bottleneck in iron ore availability through e-auctions, the study suggested holding auctions weekly or bi-weekly, aligning with the business needs of the firms involved. This aims to enhance efficiency and accessibility in the iron ore market.