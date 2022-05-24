﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Capex review by Indian steel plants to impact privatization of government mills

Tuesday, 24 May 2022 11:16:55 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

The planned privatization of government run steel mills Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) and NMDC Limited’s 3 million mt greenfield steel mill project is likely to be impacted by domestic steel companies reviewing future capital expenditures and the crash in share prices of steel companies following the government’s imposition of 15 percent export tax on steel products, SteelOrbis learned from industry circles on Tuesday, May 24.

The industry circles said that, with an estimated 18-20 million mt of export allocations diverted to the domestic market as overseas sales options become squeezed by the imposition of the export levy, plans for increasing domestic capacities will need a re-look, factoring in new supply-demand forecasts.

Domestic steel companies like JSW Steel and Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) have already stated that a review will be made of future capital expenditures.

According to an official at a private mill, the prospect of the Indian steel market entering an oversupply zone in the medium and long term as export options dry up will impact valuation of bids that prospective investors could submit for the privatization of RINL and NMDC’s steel mill.

At the moment, both the domestic market and exports are down and steel companies will need to cutback output from existing mills to balance the changed demand-supply dynamics, and hence there will be little economic rationale to go in for capacity expansions either through greenfield or brownfield investment routes, he said.

A steel sector analyst said that it will be very difficult for domestic steel companies to compensate for revenue realizations from sales overseas with matching realizations from local sales, which risks lower cash flows. Lower cash flows will in turn impact the pace of implementation of capacity expansion projects already announced by Tata Steel, ArcelorMittal, JSW Steel, and Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL).

And if the companies’ own projects slow down, it can be assumed that interest in acquiring new assets through participation in the government’s privatization program could also be lukewarm, he said.


Tags: India Indian Subcon steelmaking 

Similar articles

25 May

India’s AMNS to invest $129 million to expand pellet plant capacity by 35%
25 May

India’s KIOCL Ltd achieves 4% rise in net profit in FY 2021-22
25 May

Indian export tax to hit 90,000 mt of AMNS’s steel exports per month
24 May

ICRA: Indian domestic steel price likely to correct 10-15%
24 May

Trade union at government mill RINL to prevent privatization valuers’ entry into premises
24 May

SAIL reports 29 percent decline in net profit in Q4 FY 2021-22
23 May

India issues new duty regime - 15% export taxes on steel despite mills’ opposition
23 May

Indian iron ore and pellet exports to fall to nil after levy of 45-50% export tax
23 May

India’s FICCI seeks three months for steel industry to complete export orders following new export tax
20 May

India’s RINL floats two export tenders for billets