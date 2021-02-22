﻿
CAP resumes activities following halt, loses 270,000 mt of output

Monday, 22 February 2021 23:10:53 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Chilean mining company CAP Group said on Monday it resumed all activities at its Huasco pellet plant, Port of Guacolda II and Port Las Losas, following union demonstrations, which blocked the company’s access to the sites.

As reported by SteelOrbis, CAP halted activities at its Huasco pellet plant and was also forced to shut down its Port of Guacolda II due to the protests. The demonstrations involved unions of a different company near the CAP sites. Demonstrators blocked all the area’s roads, which also impacted CAP. The company said it lost 270,000 mt of pellet output during the halt.

CAP also confirmed, as reported by SteelOrbis, the halt cost the company $14 million after taxes, losses which the company said it will try to offset during 2021.


