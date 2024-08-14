 |  Login 
Canada’s Russel Metals acquires seven service centers

Wednesday, 14 August 2024 11:47:57 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Canada-based metal distribution company Russel Metals has announced that it has completed the acquisition of seven service centers located in Western Canada and the Northeast US from US-based stainless steel and aluminum processor Samuel, Son & Co. for approximately CAD 230 million.

The acquisition will strengthen the company’s position in the North America metal distribution industry. With the expanded service center network, Russel Metal’s market share is expected to increase and its revenue to grow.


