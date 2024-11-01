Canada’s Champion Iron plans to commission DR pellet project in H2 2025

Canadian iron ore company Champion Iron Limited has announced its operational results for the second quarter ending September 30 of the financial year 2024-25.

In the given quarter, the company produced 3.2 million wet metric tons (wmt) of iron ore concentrate with iron content of 66.3 percent Fe, decreasing by 18.0 percent quarter on quarter and by eight percent year on year, while its sales of iron ore concentrate amounted to 3.3 million dry metric tons (dmt), down by five percent from the previous quarter and up by 13 percent from the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Champion Iron stated that its direct reduced pellet feed (DRPF) project, which will upgrade half of the capacity of its Bloom Lake iron ore mine to DR pellet feed with Fe content of up to 69 percent, is on schedule and that the project in question is planned to be put into operation in the second half of 2025.

Also, even though the operations at its Bloom Lake mine were disrupted due to planned major semi-annual shutdowns of both concentration plants and rail infrastructures, along with wildfires as SteelOrbis reported previously, it continued to deliver a solid performance in the second quarter.