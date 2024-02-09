﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Canada’s Algoma Steel posts increased net loss for Q3 FY 2023-24

Friday, 09 February 2024 15:06:44 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Canada-based steel producer Algoma Steel has announced its financial and operational results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2023, of the fiscal year 2023-2024.

In the third quarter, the company registered a net loss of CAD 84.8 million, compared to a net loss of CAD 69.8 million in the same period of the previous year, while its revenues totaled CAD 615.4 million, compared to CAD 567.8 million in the given quarter of the previous year.

In the given period, the company’s adjusted EBITDA amounted to CAD 1 million and its EBITDA margin was at 0.2 percent.

The company’s shipments in the third quarter totaled 516,068 mt, up by 12.6 percent from 458,341 mt recorded in the same period of the fiscal year 2022-2023.

Meanwhile, the company has made substantial progress on the construction of two new state-of-the-art electric arc furnaces to replace its existing blast furnace and basic oxygen steelmaking operations. Thus, it expects to reach a crude steel production capacity of approximately 3.7 million mt per year and to reduce its carbon emissions by approximately 70 percent per year.


Tags: Canada North America Fin. Reports 

Similar articles

Canada’s Algoma Steel expects lower steel shipments and negative EBITDA in Q3 FY 2023-24

04 Jan | Steel News

Canada’s Algoma Steel expects lower steel shipments in Q2 FY 2023-24

02 Oct | Steel News

Canada’s Algoma Steel posts lower net profit for Q1 amid lower prices, higher costs

15 Aug | Steel News

Canada-based Stelco’s net income fall in Q2 and H1

11 Aug | Steel News

Canada-based Stelco’s revenues fall in Q4 amid lower prices, shipments rise

24 Feb | Steel News

Canada’s Algoma Steel posts net loss for Q3

15 Feb | Steel News

Stelco’s revenues fall in Q3 amid lower prices

17 Nov | Steel News

Canada’s Algoma Steel posts lower net income for Q2 amid high costs

09 Nov | Steel News

Stelco sees higher revenues in Q2 amid higher prices

12 Aug | Steel News

Teck Resources hits record gross profit in Q1 amid high coking coal prices

25 May | Steel News