Tuesday, 08 December 2020 16:17:27 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has announced that it has initiated an antidumping duty investigation on certain concrete reinforcing bar up to 56.4 mm from Oman and Russia.

The products subject to antidumping duty investigation currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7213.10.00.00, 7214.20.00.00, 7215.90.00.90 and 7227.90.00.90.