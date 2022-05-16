Canada rescinds AD duty on HRC from Ukraine

Monday, 16 May 2022 12:10:19 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The Canadian International Trade Tribunal (CITT) has announced that it has rescinded the antidumping duty order on hot rolled flat steel from Ukraine. The Tribunal found that the continued or resumed dumping of these goods was not likely to result in injury. The duty at a rate of 77 percent was in effect for 20 years.

Meanwhile, the Canada Border Services Agency will continue to impose antidumping and countervailing duties on the same product imported from Brazil, China and India.

Last week, the US temporarily suspended Section 232 tariffs on Ukrainian steel for one year, as SteelOrbis previously reported.