Canada issues preliminary AD margins on rebar from three countries

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has announced the preliminary determination of its antidumping (AD) duty investigation against certain rebar from Bulgaria, Thailand and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The estimated dumping margins are at 18.1 percent for Bulgaria, two percent and 6.9 percent for Thailand and 0.4 percent for the UAE.

However, since the estimated dumping margin for the UAE is below two percent and was determined to be insignificant, provisional dumping duty will not be imposed on the subject goods from this exporter.

The products subject to the preliminary duty currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7213.10.00.11, 7213.10.00.12, 7213.10.00.13, 7213.10.00.90, 7214.20.00.11, 7214.20.00.12, 7214.20.00.13, 7214.20.00.14, 7214.20.00.21, 7214.20.00.22, 7214.20.00.23, 7214.20.00.24, 7214.20.00.31, 7214.20.00.32, 7214.20.00.33, 7214.20.00.34, 7214.20.00.90, 7215.90.00.20, 7215.90.00.30, 7227.90.00.50, 7228.30.00.51, 7228.30.00.52, and 7228.30.00.53.