Canada determines retroactive assessment for Tosyali Algerie’s rebar

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has announced that it has determined that a retroactive assessment of using the normal values on certain imported concrete reinforcing bars (rebar) from Algeria’s Spa Tosyali Iron Steel Industry Algerie (Tosyali) during the October 2022-July 2024 period could be required in some cases.

The CBSA has taken this decision based on the findings during a re-investigation it launched on October 12 last year. The normal value for Algeria is equal to 20.3 percent of the export price.

As SteelOrbis reported previously, in July this year, the agency had concluded a review to update the normal values and export prices of the given product from Tosyali Algerie for the period between October 1, 2022, and September 30, 2023. This review was part of an order issued in June 2021.

The products in question currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7213.10.00.11, 7213.10.00.12, 7213.10.00.13, 7213.10.00.90, 7214.20.00.11, 7214.20.00.12, 7214.20.00.13, 7214.20.00.14, 7214.20.00.21, 7214.20.00.22, 7214.20.00.23, 7214.20.00.24, 7214.20.00.31, 7214.20.00.32, 7214.20.00.33, 7214.20.00.34, 7214.20.00.90, 7215.90.00.20, 7215.90.00.30, 7227.90.00.50, 7228.30.00.51, 7228.30.00.52, and 7228.30.00.53.