Canada issues final AD and CVD decisions for certain corrosion-resistant steel sheet imports

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has announced that it has made a final determination regarding the antidumping duty (AD) and countervailing duty (CVD) investigations of certain corrosion-resistant steel sheet from Turkey, the UAE and Vietnam.

The CBSA terminated the dumping investigation on the given products from Turkey by Borçelik and from the UAE by Al Ghurair Iron & Steel LLC (AGIS), as they did not have margins of dumping. The agency also terminated the subsidy investigation on the given product from Turkish companies Atakaş, Borçelik and Tatmetal, and from the United Arab Emirates and Vietnam, as there was no subsidizing or as the amounts of subsidy were insignificant.

According to the statement, the final antidumping (AD) margins determined for these countries are as follows: a dumping margin between zero and 26.1 percent for Turkey, between zero and 41.5 percent for the UAE, between 2.3 percent and 71.1 percent for Vietnam. The final subsidy margin determined for Turkish suppliers is 3.6 percent, except for the abovementioned companies.

The subject goods are classified under the following tariff classification numbers: 7210.30.00.00, 7210.49.00.10, 7210.49.00.20, 7210.49.00.30 7210.61.00.00, 7210.69.00.10, 7210.69.00.20, 7212.20.00.00, 7212.30.00.00, 7212.50.00.00, 7225.91.00.00, 7225.92.00.00 and 7226.99.00.10.