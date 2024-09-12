 |  Login 
Canada initiates expiry review of AD duty on HSS from South Korea and Turkey

Thursday, 12 September 2024 16:02:03 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has announced that it has initiated an expiry review of the antidumping (AD) duty on hollow structural sections (HSS) from South Korea and Turkey.

The CBSA will make a determination no later than February 6, 2025, and will issue a Statement of Reasons by February 21, 2025, on whether the expiry of the order is likely to result in the continuation or resumption of dumping of the subject goods.

The current antidumping duty on HSS from the countries in question is equal to 89.0 percent of the export price.

The products under review currently fall under Harmonized System (HS) tariff classification numbers 7306.30.00.41, 7306.30.00.51, 7306.30.00.61, 7306.30.00.71, 7306.30.00.89, 7306.50.00.00, 7306.61.00.39, and 7306.61.00.49.


