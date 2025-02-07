 |  Login 
Canada maintains AD order on HSS imports from Turkey and S. Korea

Friday, 07 February 2025 12:19:44 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has completed the expiry review on the antidumping (AD) duty against hollow structural sections originating in or exported from Turkey and South Korea, and has determined that the expiry of the order is likely to result in the continuation or resumption of dumping of such goods.

The antidumping duties, imposed in 2013, are at 89.0 percent for South Korea, and at 6.9 percent and 30.0 percent for Turkey. The Canadian International Trade Tribunal (CITT) will now conduct an inquiry to determine whether the expiry of its order is likely to result in injury to the Canadian industry and has announced that it will issue its decision no later than July 16, 2025.


