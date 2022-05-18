﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Canada-based Champion Iron to acquire Pointe Noire Pellet Plant

Wednesday, 18 May 2022 16:21:22 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Canadian iron ore company Champion Iron Limited has announced that it has entered into a definitive purchase agreement for the acquisition of the Pointe Noire Pellet Plant from Canada-based Société Ferroviaire et Portuaire de Pointe-Noire S.E.C. (SFPPN) for a cash consideration of CAD$2.5 million.

The company has also signed a memorandum of understanding with an international steelmaker, FS Partner, to complete a feasibility study to evaluate the re-commissioning of the facility and produce direct reduction grade pellets. The feasibility study is expected to be completed in 2023.

The plant, which is located near the port facilities that Champion currently uses, has an annual production capacity of six million mt.


Tags: pellet Canada North America steelmaking 

Similar articles

17 Feb

Paul Wurth, Rio Tinto and SHS Stahl to develop low-carbon iron in Canada