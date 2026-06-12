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CAAM: Passenger vehicle sales in China down 6.2 percent in Jan-May 2026

Friday, 12 June 2026 09:43:54 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-May period this year, production and sales of passenger vehicles in China amounted to 10.349 million units and 10.318 million units, decreasing by 6.6 percent and 6.2 percent year on year, respectively.

In May alone, production and sales of passenger vehicles in China amounted to 2.241 million units and 2.253 million units, down 3.1 percent and 4.2 percent year on year, while increasing by 2.0 percent and 5.8 percent month on month, respectively.

In the first five months this year, China’s passenger vehicle exports amounted to 3.528 million units, up 69.6 percent year on year.

In May, China’s passenger vehicle exports totaled 809,000 units, up 1.8 percent month on month, while increasing by 73 percent year on year.


Tags: China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

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