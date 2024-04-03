British Steel to supply rails to Egypt’s Green Line railway

Wednesday, 03 April 2024 11:47:06 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

UK-based steelmaker British Steel has announced that it has signed a contract to supply rails for the construction of Egypt’s Green Line railway, which is the country’s first fully electrified mainline and freight network, which stretches from the Red Sea to the Mediterranean.

The company will produce a total of 9,500 mt of track in grade R260 at 18 meters in length at its Scunthorpe plant. Two shipments of rail will be transported from British Steel to the north Egyptian port of Alexandria this month and in June. The tracks will be used to extend the line from Alexandria to the Mediterranean coast in the north-west and eastwards to the Gulf of Suez and the Red Sea.