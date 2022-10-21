﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

British Steel expands product portfolio for construction industry

Friday, 21 October 2022 13:50:00 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

UK-based steelmaker British Steel has announced that it has enhanced its offering to the construction industry by extending its range of Advance® structural sections.

The Advance® structural sections range provides greater design flexibility due to the inclusion of often difficult-to-find intermediary dimensions. The range has been extended by 71 additional beams and is available in both standard grades and in British Steel’s premium S460M and weathering steel grades.

“Optimising steel structures by precisely matching often difficult-to-find dimensions has the potential to provide sustainable, efficient and cost-reducing solutions through savings in structure weight, fabrication effort and logistical costs,” Ben Cunliffe, British Steel commercial director, said.


Tags: Beams Longs UK Europe Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Japanese crude steel output down three percent in Sept from Aug

21 Oct | Steel News

US beam imports up 31.1 percent in August

20 Oct | Steel News

Bulgarian domestic longs prices move down

20 Oct | Longs and Billet

H-beam prices in local Chinese market - week 42

18 Oct | Longs and Billet

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 1.8 percent in early October

18 Oct | Steel News

Tokyo Steel rolls over steel prices for Nov, may increase in future due to rising costs

17 Oct | Flats and Slab

Chinese domestic steel section prices mostly move down slightly

17 Oct | Longs and Billet

US beam exports down 2.1 percent in August

14 Oct | Steel News

H-beam prices in local Chinese market - week 41

11 Oct | Longs and Billet

Chinese domestic steel section prices mostly move up

11 Oct | Longs and Billet