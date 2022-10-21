British Steel expands product portfolio for construction industry

Friday, 21 October 2022 13:50:00 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

UK-based steelmaker British Steel has announced that it has enhanced its offering to the construction industry by extending its range of Advance® structural sections.

The Advance® structural sections range provides greater design flexibility due to the inclusion of often difficult-to-find intermediary dimensions. The range has been extended by 71 additional beams and is available in both standard grades and in British Steel’s premium S460M and weathering steel grades.

“Optimising steel structures by precisely matching often difficult-to-find dimensions has the potential to provide sustainable, efficient and cost-reducing solutions through savings in structure weight, fabrication effort and logistical costs,” Ben Cunliffe, British Steel commercial director, said.