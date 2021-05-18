Brazil’s Usiminas to replace BOF converter No. 5

Tuesday, 18 May 2021 14:10:08 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Italian plantmaker Danieli has announced that Danieli Corus will replace Brazilian flat steel producer Usiminas’ basic oxygen furnace converter No. 5 at Ipatinga integrated steelworks, which has an annual production capacity of 4.8 million mt.

The new 180-t converter will be equipped with the Danieli-patented suspension system. A Q–Temp 2.0 temperature monitoring system and EIC/automation packages will also be installed as part of this revamp project.

The first heat with the new converter is scheduled for 2023

Danieli Corus had replaced Usiminas’ basic oxygen furnace No. 4 in 2018.