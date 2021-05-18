﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Brazil’s Usiminas to replace BOF converter No. 5

Tuesday, 18 May 2021 14:10:08 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Italian plantmaker Danieli has announced that Danieli Corus will replace Brazilian flat steel producer Usiminas’ basic oxygen furnace converter No. 5 at Ipatinga integrated steelworks, which has an annual production capacity of 4.8 million mt.

The new 180-t converter will be equipped with the Danieli-patented suspension system. A Q–Temp 2.0 temperature monitoring system and EIC/automation packages will also be installed as part of this revamp project.

The first heat with the new converter is scheduled for 2023

Danieli Corus had replaced Usiminas’ basic oxygen furnace No. 4 in 2018.


Tags: Brazil  South America  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

11  May

Brazil’s industrial output up 10.5 percent in March
07  May

ArcelorMittal Vega to raise capacity by expanding flat rolling complex
05  May

Gerdau posts higher revenues in Q1 amid higher shipments
27  Apr

Vale posts higher net profit for Q1, expects further iron ore price rises in Q2
20  Apr

Vale’s iron ore output rises in Q1 amid plant resumptions