Brazil’s industrial output up 10.5 percent in March

Tuesday, 11 May 2021 12:28:02 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Brazil’s national statistics agency (IBGE) has reported that in March this year industrial production in the largest Latin American country fell by 2.4 percent compared to February, while it increased by 10.5 percent from March 2020.

In the January-March period of this year, industrial production in Brazil was up by 4.4 percent on year-on-year basis.

According to the announcement, in March this year the production of intermediate goods manufacturers in Brazil increased by 0.2 percent on month-on-month basis. In the same month, output of capital goods contracted by 6.9 percent and output of consumer goods fell by 11.0 percent, while output of durable consumer goods fell by 7.8 percent, and output of semi-durable and non-durable consumer goods decreased by 10.2 percent, all compared to the previous month.

In March this year, Brazil’s output of metal products was up by 10.9 percent, while output of motor vehicles, trailers and bodies were down 8.4 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In the January-March period this year, Brazil’s machine and equipment output rose by 21.3 percent, metal products output moved up by 8.0 percent and output of motor vehicles, trailers and bodies increased by 4.4 percent, all compared to the same period of 2020.