Brazil's industrial output down 3.0 percent in July

Brazil's national statistics agency (IBGE) has reported that in July this year industrial production in the largest Latin American country rose by eight percent compared to June, following two consecutive month-on-month increases, while it decreased by 3.0 percent from July 2019.

In the January-July period of this year, industrial production in Brazil was down by 9.6 percent on year-on-year basis.

According to the announcement, in July this year the production of intermediate goods manufacturers in Brazil increased by 8.4 percent, on month-on-month basis. In the same month, output of capital goods advanced by 15.0 percent and output of consumer goods rose by 9.3 percent, while durable consumer goods output was up by 42.0 percent and output of semi-durable and non-durable consumer goods improved by 4.7 percent, all compared to the previous month.

In July this year, Brazil's outputs of metal products and of motor vehicles, trailers and bodies were down by 11.2 percent and 34.7 percent, respectively, both on year-on-year basis. In the January-July period this year, Brazil's machine and equipment output fell by 15.7 percent, metal products output moved down by 15.1 percent and output of motor vehicles, trailers and bodies decreased by 42.1 percent, all compared to the same period of 2019.