Brazil’s industrial output up 0.4 percent in February

Monday, 05 April 2021 17:11:22 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Brazil's national statistics agency (IBGE) has reported that in February this year industrial production in the largest Latin American country fell by 0.7 percent compared to January, while it increased by 0.4 percent from February 2020.

In the January-February period of this year, industrial production in Brazil was up by 1.3 percent on year-on-year basis.

According to the announcement, in February this year the production of intermediate goods manufacturers in Brazil increased by 0.6 percent on month-on-month basis. In the same month, output of capital goods contracted by 1.5 percent and output of consumer goods fell by 1.1 percent, while durable consumer goods output was down by 4.6 percent and output of semi-durable and non-durable consumer goods decreased by 0.3 percent, all compared to the previous month.

In February this year, Brazil’s output of metal products were up by 1.4 percent, while outputs of motor vehicles, trailers and bodies were down 7.2 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In the January-February period this year, Brazil’s machine and equipment output rose by 18.1 percent, metal products output moved up by 6.1 percent and output of motor vehicles, trailers and bodies decreased by 1.6 percent, all compared to the same period of 2020.


