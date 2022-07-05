Brazil’s CSN announces the acquisition of hydroelectric power plant

Tuesday, 05 July 2022 22:48:21 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

The Brazilian iron ore and steel producer CSN announced an agreement with Astra Infraestrutura and BMPI Infra for the acquisition of Companhia Energetica Chapeco, the owner of the Quebra-Queixo hydroelectric power plant.

According to CSN, the agreement, still subject to the usual antitrust and regulatory authorities, relates to the full control of Chapeco, allowing for the transfer of rights and obligations to any of its subsidiaries.

The Quebra-Queixo power plant, with an installed capacity of 120 megawatts, is located in the southern state of Santa Catarina.

CSN mentioned the acquisition of the Quebra-Queixo plant has the purpose to support and strengthen CSN’s expansion strategy in Brazil, through investments in renewable and self-production energy sources, for greater business competitiveness.

The company mentioned that it forecasts a high electricity consumption for the coming years, due to recent acquisitions and projects under development in the medium and long term.