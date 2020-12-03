Brazilian steel production increases 3.5 percent in October

Thursday, 03 December 2020 21:18:36 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian crude steel output in October rose 3.5 percent, year-over-year, to 2.8 million mt, according to a report from local steel association, IABr.

Domestic steel sales in October grew 16.7 percent, year-over-year, to 1.9 million mt. Apparent steel consumption in October was 2.1 million mt, 11.2 percent up, year-over-year.

Brazilian steel imports in October totaled 163,000 mt in volume, 22.5 percent down, year-over-year, and $164 million in value, 25 percent down, also year-over-year. Steel exports in October reached 842,000 mt in volume, 26.4 percent down, year-over-year, and $416 million in value, 31.1 percent down, year-over-year.

As for the accumulated period of January to October, Brazilian crude steel production declined 8.5 percent, year-over-year, to 25.1 million mt. Domestic steel sales in the January-October period totaled 15.6 million mt, 1 percent down, year-over-year. Apparent steel consumption in the nine-month period decreased 2.9 percent, year-over-year, to 17.2 million mt.

Brazilian steel imports in Jan-October reached 1.6 million mt in volume, 22.8 percent down, year-over-year. In terms of value, Brazilian steel imports in the same nine-month period totaled $1.7 billion, 19.2 percent down, year-over-year.

According to IABr, Brazilian steel exports in Jan-October totaled 9.5 million mt, 11.6 percent down, year-over-year, while the value was $4.6 billion, 26.1 percent down, also on a year-over-year basis.