﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Brazilian steel producers await government action on import taxes

Thursday, 18 January 2024 21:43:34 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

After requesting a meeting with federal authorities over two months ago, the Brazilian steel institute (IABr) reported that it has not received an answer regarding the institute’s urgent suggestion that Brazil adopt a 25 percent import tax on certain steel products from China.

IABr has said that Brazil is importing such products at dumping prices, and the country should follow the same levels of import taxes as the US and EU. Currently, the average import tax for steel products is at 12 percent.

According to sources, the reluctance by the authorities to increase the import tax derives from the pressure by steel consuming sectors, which claim that the price of domestic steel products will increase soon after the import tax is increased, as the domestic price is based on the price of a similar imported product after clearing customs, usually increased by a premium of 10 to 15 percent.

The pressure against the higher import tax includes 16 associations representing the sectors of civil construction, automotive, machinery and equipment, domestic appliances, shipbuilding and railroad transportation.

According to the local press, the ministry of development, industry and trade (MDIC) informed that the request of IABr is under evaluation, but a date for the meeting is still to be fixed.


Tags: Brazil South America 

Similar articles

CRC import price offers decline in Brazil

18 Jan | Flats and Slab

ArcelorMittal receives loan for wind-powered plant in Brazil

17 Jan | Steel News

Prices stable for Brazilian HDG exports

17 Jan | Flats and Slab

Usiminas to restart its largest blast furnace

17 Jan | Steel News

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price stable week-on-week

16 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Brazilian crude steel production increases slightly in December

16 Jan | Steel News

Brazilian wire rod exports decline sharply in December

15 Jan | Steel News

Vale to build iron ore briquette plant in Saudi Arabia

15 Jan | Steel News

Vale's iron ore exports up 2.1 percent in January-October

15 Jan | Steel News

Brazilian slab export deals close at lower than expected prices

12 Jan | Flats and Slab