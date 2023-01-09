﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Brazilian steel producers announce across-the-board price increases

Monday, 09 January 2023 01:41:03 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian steel and iron ore producer CSN announced a 10 percent increase of the price for all steel products in its line, including flat and long products, effective from Jan 1, 2023.

Meanwhile ArcelorMittal Tubarão informed that it has increased the price of HRC, CRC and zinc-coated in average by 10 percent, without specifying the rate per product, also effective from the first day of the year.

For its turn, Usiminas informed that its prices will increase by 9 to 12 percent, depending on the product line, which includes HRC, CRC and heavy plates, effective from January 16 onward.

According to sources, the new prices will lead to a premium around 15 percent, in relation to the equivalent imported product after clearing customs.


Tags: Flats Longs Brazil South America Usiminas ArcelorMittal Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (CSN) 

Similar articles

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat’s steel sales down 7% in 2022 amid market fluctuations

06 Jan | Steel News

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 0.7 percent in late December

06 Jan | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China up 2.2% in late Dec

04 Jan | Steel News

New quotas unlikely to be exhausted rapidly due to low steel demand in EU

03 Jan | Steel News

Japan’s steel exports down 6.2 percent in January-November

28 Dec | Steel News

Manufacture of finished steel products in Mexico grows 11.5 % in November

27 Dec | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China up 0.1 percent in mid-Dec

27 Dec | Steel News

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 3.2 percent in mid-Dec

26 Dec | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 2.2 percent in Nov from Oct

23 Dec | Steel News

Italy’s steel imports and exports from non-EU countries down in January-October

22 Dec | Steel News