Brazilian slab producer CSP exporting 43,506 mt of slab to China

Friday, 24 July 2020 23:47:06 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica do Atlantico (CSP) has exported 43,506 mt of slab to China, the Ceara state port authority said this week. CSP is a joint venture (JV) between Vale, Posco and Dongkuk Steel.

The port authority said slab was loaded in a 33-hour period at the Port of Pecem, in Ceara state, bound to the Port of Zhangjiagang Huada in China. The name of the client receiving the slab was not disclosed.

According to the Brazilian port authority, the slab shipment represents a new milestone for CSP, and it is, so far, CSP’s biggest order in over a day.

The products was loaded into the general cargo ship MV TONG DA.