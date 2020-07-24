﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Brazilian slab producer CSP exporting 43,506 mt of slab to China

Friday, 24 July 2020 23:47:06 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica do Atlantico (CSP) has exported 43,506 mt of slab to China, the Ceara state port authority said this week. CSP is a joint venture (JV) between Vale, Posco and Dongkuk Steel.

The port authority said slab was loaded in a 33-hour period at the Port of Pecem, in Ceara state, bound to the Port of Zhangjiagang Huada in China. The name of the client receiving the slab was not disclosed.

According to the Brazilian port authority, the slab shipment represents a new milestone for CSP, and it is, so far, CSP’s biggest order in over a day.

The products was loaded into the general cargo ship MV TONG DA.


Tags: South America  semis  Brazil  slab  trading  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

12  Aug

Brazilian slab export offers increase again to Europe and Asia
12  Aug

Gerdau to invest $276.1 million in Minas Gerais state
07  Aug

Usiminas-owned MUSA considers investments
29  Jul

Brazilian slab export offers increase to Europe and Asia
24  Jul

Brazilian slab export offers stable on weekly basis